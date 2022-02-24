IPL 2022 Schedule: Upcoming Season To Start From March 26, Confirms Chairman Brijesh Patel

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin from March 26, confirmed the league's chairman Brijesh Patel. This development comes after today's governing council meeting wherein the BCCI decided on the league schedule and the venues for the mega event.

"The IPL will start on Saturday, March 26," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI. This edition of the IPL will see two additional teams take part in the event. The Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans were added to the IPL family and will take part in the extravaganza for the first time.

The IPL governing council also confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be staged in Maharashtra across four different stadiums. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host 20 matches while the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will both host 15 matches. Meanwhile, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will get to host 15 matches.

As for the playoffs, no concrete decision has been taken as of yet but is most likely to be hosted in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Fans to be allowed in stadiums for IPL 2022; 40% seating likely

As per PTI, spectators too will be allowed for the event and permission of around 40% of seating capacity has been granted. "Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 per cent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be a full house at the business end," the source is quoted as saying.

It is also learnt that all franchisees will get to play the same number of games in each of the four venues. "Each team will play a same number of games at each of the stadiums. Mumbai Indians will play four games at Wankhede Stadium. We are having as many as 12 double headers and it was decided that Saturday start (march 26) allows us to host a doubleheader on Sunday," the source added.

With just a month of go for the cash-rich league, the BCCI is expected to announce the IPL 2022 schedule soon. Last year's winners Chennai Super Kings are expected to play in the opening fixture, with a possibility of them playing arch-rivals Mumbai Indians or southern neighbours Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

Image: IPLT20.com