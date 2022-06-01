IPL 2022: Several Surprises In Kevin Pietersen's Team Of The Season, Ashwin & Rahul Picked

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has picked his team for the tournament following the end of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a blog post for Betway Insider, the 41-year-old named his best XI of the recently-concluded season. Despite IPL rules indicating that only four international players are allowed in a single franchise's playing XI, Pietersen's team has six Indian players and five overseas cricketers.

Kevin Pietersen's Best XI

England opener Jos Buttler, who concluded the 2022 season as the leading run-scorer, was Pietersen's first choice for his IPL side of the tournament. Buttler's opening partner in Pietersen's team is South African batter Quinton de Kock. After that, the former England cricketer chose KL Rahul for the No. 3 spot, noting his impressive run tally in the 2022 season. Liam Livingstone and David Miller were Pietersen's next choices for the team of the tournament.

"A truly historic campaign. The second-most runs ever scored in an IPL season, the joint-highest number of centuries, and some spectacular hitting. The best player on the planet," Pietersen said about Buttler.

"[Quinton de Kock] hit an unbeaten 140 as he and KL Rahul batted the entire 20 overs unbeaten against KKR (and helped the team enter the IPL playoffs). That innings, combined with some other solid contributions, means he warrants a place in this team," he said.

"Another brilliant season, only overshadowed by the genius of Buttler. [KL Rahul] Continues to be one of the most consistent batters across all formats," Pietersen added.

Pietersen picked Hardik Pandya as his captain citing his mind-boggling record as skipper of Gujarat Titans this year. Pandya not only led Gujarat to their maiden IPL win but also finished as their highest run-scorer. Rahul Tewatia and Ravichandran Ashwin are Pietersen's all-rounders in the team, while Umran Malik, Josh Hazlewood, and Yuzvendra Chahal are his three bowlers.

Pietersen's IPL Best XI: 1. Jos Buttler*, 2. Quinton de Kock*, 3. KL Rahul, 4. Hardik Pandya (captain), 5. Liam Livingstone*, 6. David Miller*, 7. Rahul Tewatia, 8. Ravichandran Ashwin, 9. Umran Malik, 10. Josh Hazlewood*, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image: BCCI.tv