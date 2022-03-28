IPL 2022: Shami Dismisses Lucknow Skipper KL Rahul For 0 With A Peach Of A Delivery; WATCH

The much-awaited clash between IPL debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 edition of the tournament kicked off in style as Mohammed Shami dismissed KL Rahul off the first ball of the match.

In match no.4, Shami opened the bowling for Gujarat and dismissed the Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on a duck in the very first delivery of the match. Shami placed the delivery on a fullish length on the fourth stump, which took the edge off Rahul’s bat, before travelling into Mathew Wade’s gloves.

While KL Rahul was unmoved, the on-field umpire declared him not out. Shami and Wade insisted GT skipper Hardik Pandya go ahead with the DRS call, as the third umpire's review confirmed that the ball brushed off the LSG skipper’s bat. Rahul walked back to the pavilion looking dejected, while Gujarat erupted with celebrations.

Watch KL Rahul's dismissal by Mohammed Shami:

Mohammed Shami continues his dream spell as Varun Aaron also chips in

Shami continued his dream spell bowling the third over of the match and dismissed Quinton de Kock in the third delivery, after getting hit for a boundary in the first ball. The pacer bowled yet another fullish length delivery angled in on the middle, as de Kock failed to put his bat in the middle and ended up getting bowled. De Kock’s dismissal on the individual score of seven runs reduced LSG to 13/2 in 2.3 overs as Manish Pandey came out to bat.

Meanwhile, Varun Aaron, who leaked seven runs in the second over, also stepped up to the occasion and dismissed Evin Lewis in the third ball of the fourth over, after Shubman Gill completed the thrilling catch. Gill ran almost 25 yards from the 30-yard circle towards the boundary and pulled off the catch, leaving everyone in awe of his skills.

Going ahead in the match, Shami removed Manish on the individual score of six runs in the fifth over of the match and took his wicket tally in the match to three wickets. At the time of writing this article, LSG find themselves at 29/4 after five overs, with Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda on the crease. GT will now be hoping to continue the onslaught and restrict LSG for a low score in the first innings.