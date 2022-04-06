IPL 2022: Shastri Points Out 'big Problem' With Sanju Samson; 'Same Mistake After 10 Yrs'

When Sanju Samson burst onto the cricket scenes, he was seen as a special talent and one to look at in the future. However, the Rajasthan Royals skipper is struggling to cement his place in the national setup and has played only a handful of matches. Samson failed to score big in the previous IPL 2022 match against RCB, leading to former India coach Ravi Shastri pointing out a mistake in his game.

Ravi Shastri points out Sanju Samson's mistake leading to his inconsistency

Sanju Samson was dismissed for just 8 runs by RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga during RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match on Tuesday. Ravi Shastri while speaking to ESPNCricinfo said, “The big problem with him was when a player has too many shots and he wants to play all of them in the first five overs...that's the problem he has. If he can be selective and choose the shots correctly depending on the surface and what the conditions offer, I feel he will be a lot more consistent. He has been around for a long time. You cannot make that same mistake after 10 years and get out at 20-25. You will have a coach that will come and bang it down your head.”

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri compares Sanju Samson's ability with Virat Kohli

During the interview, Ravi Shastri spoke about Sanju Samson's maturity in IPL 2022 and compared Rajasthan Royals skipper's ability with Virat Kohli and said that he needs to change in a bid to match his level with that of Kohli in T20 cricket.

Shastri quoted, "When I look at him this season, I see a sense of calmness. That maturity has crept in. I just have the feeling that he might have a good one this year. I feel he will be a lot more consistent this season. He has got a side around him that will make him feel relaxed and continue to play his natural game which is to attack and he can score.”

He further added, “The way you want to see Samson up the ante is by reading the opposition a little more and then comes the choice of shots. Which are the shots that will be more profitable and then you anticipate that from that particular bowler. This is where Kohli is far more mature, disciplined and in control and hence the bigger scores. If Sanju can get that into his game, reading the opposition a little bit more than just see it and hit it, he will get there. Because he can take off.”