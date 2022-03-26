Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Sheldon Jackson Earns Praise From Sachin For Lightning-fast Stumping Against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson effected an amazing stumping to dismiss Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa in the season opener.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson effected an amazing stumping to dismiss Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa in the first game of IPL 2022 on Saturday. Uthappa was sent back to the pavilion for 28 runs after Jackson removed the bails in a fraction of a second. Jackson's stumping came in the eighth over of the match off mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy's bowling.

Sachin, Rohan Gavaskar laud Sheldon Jackson

Meanwhile, a couple of former cricketers took to social media to praise Jackson's stumping against CSK in the season opener. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar was one of many who lauded Jackson, comparing him to none other than the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. "That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning fast!!" Sachin wrote on Twitter. 

As far as the match between CSK and KKR is concerned, the Men in Yellow are currently looking in deep trouble with just 99 runs on the board towards the end of the 18th over. CSK lost a couple of early wickets to some good bowling by Umesh Yadav before a Jackson effected the stumping to send a set Uthappa back to the dugout. A misunderstanding between CSK's new captain Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu saw the Hyderabad cricketer get run out for just 15 runs. 

Chennai are currently working to find their way back into the game with Dhoni and Jadeja slowly catching up to the side's dismal run rate. Dhoni has smashed a couple of boundaries in the last few balls up his individual run rate as well. 

