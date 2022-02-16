IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Named Captain Of KKR; 'New Leader Of The Knights'

Former Delhi Capitals skipper, Shreyas Iyer who earlier during the IPL 2022 auction became the costliest buy among the ten marquee players after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 12.25 crore has been appointed as the skipper for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The middle-order batter faced an injury ahead of the first half of IPL 2021 leaving the franchise to opt for Rishab Pant as the skipper. Pant's quick growth meant that Iyer was moved down the pecking order and played the 2nd half of IPL 2021 in UAE as a specialist batter.

The Knight Riders in Shreyas Iyer have found a formidable captain who led the Delhi capitals side to playoffs in 2019 and the finals in 2020. He also was a regular and consistent batter down the middle order and by many fans is seen as a like for like replacement for Eoin Morgan.

The player has also grown in ranks and is seen as an important asset for the Indian team in the times to come by and is expected to play a key role in the middle-order in the 2022 T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. He recently also made his dream Test debut and is likely to be a regular in the tours to come by.

IPL 2022: KKR Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

Image: Twitter/ Delhi Capitals