IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Harbours Hopes Of Playing In WT20 If Gujarat Titans Reach Final

Indian opener Shubman Gill feels that if his team, the Gujarat Titans, make it to the final of the IPL 2022, he will have a chance to play for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Gill, while speaking to PTI, said he might get an opportunity to play for India in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia if his IPL franchise manages to enter the knockout stage and play in the final of IPL 2022. Although Gill has played for India in Tests and ODIs, he is yet to make his international debut in the shortest format of the game.

"I feel as a player what’s most important for me is to do my job well for the team (Gujarat Titans), and I think if I am able to do well, then it is also doing well for myself. And if we (GT) go on to play the playoffs and reach the final, I might get a chance to play for India in WT20," Gill was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Talking about his not-so-impressive strike in white-ball cricket, Gill stated that as a player, he should be able to play in any situation depending on what the team requires at the time. According to the 23-year-old batter, if his team wants him to bat at a 200-plus strike rate, he should be able to do so. Gill stated that he doesn't care what his critics think about him as long as he can adjust his scoring rate to meet the needs of the team.

"As a player, I should be able to play under any given situation. If my team wants me to bat at 160, 180 or even 200 strike-rate, I should be able to do that. But if my team wants me to soak in the pressure in a tough situation and wants me to go at 110 strike-rate, I should be able to do that as well, being flexible in all situations. As long as I am able to do that I am really happy and not focus on what people have to say," Gill said.

Gill, who was roped in by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, arrived in Ahmedabad on March 19 for a pre-season camp. The side is currently training at the newly-constructed Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill will join his teammates on the field after completing a three-day mandatory quarantine period.

Gill was one of the primary batters at the top for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) until last year. Gill has played 58 matches in the IPL so far, scoring 1,417 runs at an average of 31.48 and a strike rate of 123.00.

Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Jason Roy, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

