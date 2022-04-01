IPL 2022: Skipper Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Shortcomings As CSK Create Unwanted Record

Ravindra Jadeja, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), believes that as a bowling unit, they did not execute their plans well, which cost them the game. Although Jadeja agreed that the surface was ideal for batting, he added that the bowling unit as a whole failed to execute their plans. The 33-year-old stated that they will now train with wet balls in order to prepare for matches that will be held in similar conditions to last night's. In the second innings, there was a lot of dew, which made it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball and be effective, as CSK coach Stephen Fleming pointed out.

"We had a very good start, Robbie and Shivam Dube were playing brilliantly. We had a good start, but in the fielding, we have to take catches then you'll win matches. We should have taken those chances. There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn't sticking to the hand. Next time, we have to practice with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top-six and in the middle-overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans," Jadeja said in his post-match interview.

Not only did Chennai lose the game, but they also recorded their worst start to an IPL season since the tournament began in 2008. With the setback, Chennai suffered their second consecutive loss in the current season, something they had never experienced before. Even though Chennai's performance in the IPL 2020 remains the poorest in their entire history, the team began their campaign with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, unlike the ongoing season.

LSG vs CSK

In terms of the match, Chennai were defeated by Lucknow after failing to defend the huge total. Chennai's bowlers gave up far too many runs near the end of the match, allowing Lucknow to easily achieve the target. After Shivam Dube was sent in to bowl the crucial 19th over, in which he gave 25 runs, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side lost, failing to defend 34 runs from 12 balls. Lucknow won the match by six wickets with 3 balls remaining.

Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni scored the winning runs as Lucknow chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock forged a 99-run partnership to put their team in a strong position in the run chase. De Kock hammered 61 off 45 balls, while Rahul hit 40 off 26 balls. With scores of 55 and 19 runs, respectively, Lewis and Badoni stayed unbeaten to help LSG cross the finish line.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

