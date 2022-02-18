Former Australian cricketer and the assistant coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Simon Katich has reportedly quit from his position days after the mega auction. According to News Corp, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach decided to quit SRH because he not only disagreed with the way the franchise was being managed but also felt that the pre-auction plans were not followed during the two-day event in Bengaluru.

Why Australians are quitting SRH?

Simon Katich was named the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad late last year after his fellow countrymen Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin decided to relinquish their coaching positions. Tom Moody, who is the Director of Cricket at SRH, was forced to move back into the head coach's role after the resignations from Bayliss and Haddin. Moddy then recruited Katich as his assistant and went into the IPL 2022 mega auction.

However, in a shocking development, it has now emerged that Katich too has parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Katich's departure follows the controversial removal of Australian batter David Warner as captain of SRH earlier last year. Warner was sacked as captain due to the team's poor performance in the first phase of IPL 2021. Moody had said at the time that the decision was made keeping in mind the team's balance and that Warner understood the rationale.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the table in the previous season and the management decided to go for a complete overhaul of the team. Warner was released from the squad and SRH went into the auction with just one solid player in the form of Kane Williamson, and two uncapped Indian players - Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. During the IPL 2022 mega auction, the SRH team owner's daughter was seen calling shots at the table while Moody and Katich remained mere spectators.

