IPL 2022: SRH Bowlers Deliver 4 No-balls In 5 Overs Vs RR; Fans Exclaim 'unacceptable'

Despite a decent start by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with their bowling attack in their first match of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), their repeated no balls have cost them dearly. Had it not been for a no-ball, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have dismissed Jos Buttler for a duck in the first over.

After Buttler survived, he smacked 35 runs off just 28 deliveries, with RR ending the powerplay at 58 runs for the loss of no wickets. However, Bhuvneshwar's no-ball was just one of the four that were delivered by SRH bowlers during the first five overs, a stat that was termed as 'unacceptable' by fans.

IPL 2022: Netizens react as SRH bowlers bowl four no-balls

Buttler was out on 0 but given a no ball, WOW 😂🤣😂🤣 — Raman Malkania (@raman_malkania) March 29, 2022

Oh it's a wicket and surprisingly its not a no ball, finally they 'kane' celebrate.#SRHvsRR #IPL2022 — Vaishali Bhutda (@Iam_Vaishali) March 29, 2022

Bizarre auction strategy and then Bhuvi bowling no balls 🙆 seen it all. Heard somewhere that he hadn't bowled a no ball since 2016 or so. — KP 🇮🇳 (@orachaitu) March 29, 2022

Jaiswal was waiting for umpire decision if it was a no ball or not 🤣 — Saiyaara ✨ (@BeingKushSharma) March 29, 2022

What is job of bowling coaches NO BALL #IPL #SRHvsRR — Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) March 29, 2022

Harsha Bhogle terms SRH's no-balls unacceptable

Veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling, stating that had it not been for the number of no-balls they bowled in the powerplay, they have done an outstanding job.

3 no-balls in 4 overs!! Williamson must be tearing his hair out..... Because otherwise the bowling has actually been very good. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 29, 2022

The situation of the match could have been completely different had SRH not bowled the number of no-balls they did in the powerplay. After bowling four dots in the first over of the match, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler seemed to have been dismissed on the fifth delivery, only for SRH to realize that Bhuvneshwar Kumar had delivered a no-ball.

Such disappointing bowling is unacceptable from an experienced campaigner like Bhuvneshwar as his mistake seems to have cost SRH dearly. Buttler went on to smack 35 runs off just 28 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and three sixes. However, Bhuvneshwar's delivery was not the only no-ball that could have proved costly.

One of India's fastest pacers, Umran Malik, bowled a no-ball to Buttler in the fourth over. However, since Abdul Samad anyways dropped the catch, the no-ball perhaps did not prove as costly as the one bowled by Bhuvneshwar in the first over. However, the misery did not end there as even spinner Washington Sundar overstepped in the fifth over and bowled a no-ball. Had it not been for the several no-balls bowled by SRH, the complexion of the match could have been completely different.

At the end of 13 overs, the SRH vs RR live score is 120 runs for the loss of two wickets. Both openers have been dismissed.