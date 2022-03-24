Indian Premier League franchises are currently gearing up for the 2022 edition of the coveted T20 league, which begins on March 26 with the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign on March 29 with the game against Rajasthan Royals, looking to start the season on a high, contrasting to their poor show in 2021.

SRH built a strong side in the IPL 2022 mega auction last month by roping in big names like Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar alongside the three retained players, Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.

Meanwhile, in a video going viral on social media, pacer Umran Malik can be seen giving tough competition to Caribbean batter Pooran with a few vicious bouncers. In the video, Pooran can be seen ducking the first bouncer in the last moment, before Malik delivered the second bouncer. Pooran connected the second bouncer with ease but ended up hitting it straight to the fielder on the leg side, who successfully completed the catch.

Watch Umran Malik bowling the lethal bouncers to Nicholas Pooran:

How does SRH's squad look ahead of IPL 2022?

Umran was retained by SRH for an amount of Rs 4 crore on the back of his breakthrough performance in the 2021 season. Although he played only three matches in the previous season, he made a mark in everyone’s mind through his sheer pace and complete control over his bowling. He returned with two wickets in two matches.

Alongside Umran Malik, skipper Williamson got retained by the 2016 IPL champions for an amount of Rs 14 crore, while Abdul Samad was also offered Rs 4 crore. Abhishek Sharma was signed for Rs 6.50 crore, Washington Sundar for Rs 8.75 crore, Romario Shepherd for Rs 7.75 crore, Pooran for Rs 10.75 crore, and Tripathi for Rs 8.5 crore were some of the most expensive buys for SRH in IPL 2022 mega auction.

At the same time, the team also acquired the services of exciting players like Aiden Markram, Kartik Tyagi and T Natarajan in the auction.

SRH Squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

(Instagram Image: @sunrisershyd)