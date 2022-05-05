IPL 2022, SRH Vs DC: Fans Hail 'thunderbolt' Umran Malik As Pacer Clocks Stunning 157 Kmph

IPL 2022's fastest bowler Umran Malik smashed his own previous record of the tournament as he clocked a staggering 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rovman Powell on Thursday. The 22-year old has been extremely impressive with the ball this season for his ferocious pace, and he could be a player to reckon with in the future if he continues to grow. Following Malik's jaw-dropping pace, several netizens took to social media to laud the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster.

Netizens react as Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2022

Even though Umran Malik failed to pick up a wicket against the Delhi Capitals, he caught the eye of fans with his staggering pace. Following his two deliveries of over 156 kmph, several netizens took to social media to laud the 22-year old.

Umran Malik was breathing fire in the final over. 157kmph - the 2nd fastest ball of IPL history. pic.twitter.com/AY0lmSXliJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 5, 2022

Amidst the Warner and Powell, don’t forget that an Indian pacer Umran Malik clocked 157 kph speed today. We need to nurture India’s own express. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2022

Fastest deliveries in the history of IPL:



1• Shaun Tait: 157.71 kmph

2• Umran Malik: 157 kmph ( Today )

3• Anrich Nortje: 156.22 kmph pic.twitter.com/4THjBnbap8 — TEJASH (@TEJASH_22) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik, the faster it comes the quicker it goes. You have amazing raw pace! 157 kph is not a cakewalk!



Get some variations and bowl the right lengths, you'll be a champ!



Can he bowled 160 kph ? #SRHvsDC #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/7tc7SnNIoy — Shoaib (@Shoaib_salaria) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik - The thunderbolt 🔥 I Think He Sets A New Record 🔥🔥🤙 In IPL😎 @IPL pic.twitter.com/zzTAuZGSpX — @abhikancherla⍟ (@abhikancherla) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik has bowled the two fastest deliveries of this year's IPL - 157 and 156.

He may have been expensive today but the Pace is touching new highs everyday.



Well-done I 💪🏻 #indianexpress @umran_malik_1 pic.twitter.com/bs0DSIcjoB — 🇮🇳Gaurav khanna (@Gauravk__26) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik has taken IPL 2022 by storm because of his sheer pace. While the 22-year old was breaking records, he did prove to be too expensive against the Delhi Capitals as he conceded 52 runs in just four overs without picking up a wicket. As far as the season is concerned, Malik has had a successful season so far as he is currently 9th in the IPL 2022 Purple Cap list with 15 wickets to his name.

SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals set target of 208 runs

David Warner and Rovman Powell hit blistering half-centuries to power Delhi Capitals to 207 for 3 in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday.

Warner struck his fourth half-century of the season with a 58-ball 92* in a magnificent batting display against his former club, while Powell (67 not out off 35) joined the party later on after the Capitals were asked to bat first.

The duo stitched 122 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket as they scored 70 runs from the final five overs, going hammer and tongs against a hapless SRH attack.

Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes in his whirlwind knock. This was his best and Capitals' highest score this season.

(Inputs from PTI)