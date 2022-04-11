IPL 2022, SRH Vs GT: Rahul Tripathi Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shubman Gill; Watch

Gujarat Titans' star opening batter Shubman Gill was dismissed early in the SRH vs GT game after Rahul Tripathi took a sublime one-handed catch to send the 22-year old back to the pavilion. The in-form Gill only managed to score seven runs before Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed him in the second ball of the third over.

IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill

The IPL 2022 season has witnessed some spectacular catches, and match 21 added another stunner to the list. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a half volley, which was smacked powerfully by Shubman Gill. However, he could only manage to find Rahul Tripathi at short extra cover, who perhaps, may have taken the catch of this season.

We can watch this on loop!



A stunner of a catch from @tripathirahul52 that ended Shubman Gill's stay out there in the middle.



📽️📽️https://t.co/6a80Bist3B #TATAIPL #SRHvGT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2022

Considering that Gill made some good connection with the shot, he would undoubtedly feel unlucky to be dismissed in this fashion. The superhuman effort was evident as the catch stunned not only the batter but also all of the SRH squad, including bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IPL live score: Gujarat Titans score 137/4 at end of 17.3 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and asked the Gujarat Titans to bat first. At the end of 15 overs, GT scored 118 runs for the loss of four wickets. Skipper Hardik Pandya is at the crease alongside Abhinav Manohar, and they have amassed 47 and 22 runs respectively. The batters dismissed so far include both openers Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller.

How to watch IPL 2022 live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch IPL 2022 can tune in to the Star Sports Network. As for the SRH vs GT live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.

IPL 2022: SRH vs GT playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande