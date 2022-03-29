IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Or Rajasthan Royals - Who Holds The Historical Advantage?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of the IPL 2022 season on Tuesday, March 29. The match between both teams will be contested at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune and will start at 7:30 PM IST. This will be the first match of IPL 2022 season at this very venue. Both the teams had a disappointing campaign last season and would want to make a winning start to this year's competition. The Royals are placed in group A while Sunrisers are placed in group B.

SRH vs RR head to head record

Talking about the SRH vs RR head to head record there is hardly anything to choose between both the teams. Overall both teams have faced each other 15 times out of which SRH have come out victorious on eight occasions, while the Rajasthan Royals have beaten their opponents only seven times. Talking about the last season, both teams won one match each.

How did Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals do during the IPL 2022 auction

Talking about the teams for IPL 2022 season Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a lot of changes as the franchisees have put on their bet on a combination of young and experienced players. The team will have Kane Williamson at the helm however they will be without David Warner and Rashid Khan who they let go before the IPL auction. While the management retained Umran Malik and Abdul Samad along with Williamson, they also brought Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan. Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram during the auction.

Rajasthan Royals look a very formidable opponent on paper having brought some amazing players during the auction. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the bowling attack with the batting lineup resting on the form of skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. DevDutt Paddikal is another good option who is capable of scoring runs at the top. With such a good squad, it will be interesting to see if RR can really hit the right note right from their opening match against SRH.

IPL 2022: SRH vs RR squad details

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.