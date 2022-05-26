IPL 2022 Tickets Booking: IPL Final & Qualifier 2 Ticket Prices And Where To Buy Online?

The excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) could not get higher as just a few days remain for the final to take place and for the 2022 season to end. Debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) have already booked their place for the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after registering a seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, the second qualifier is scheduled to take place on May 27, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore set to take on RR. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting contest, here is a look at how to buy tickets online for the IPL 2022 final and qualifier 2.

How to buy IPL 2022 final and qualifier 2 tickets?

Fans wondering how to buy IPL 2022 final and qualifier 2 tickets can log on to BookMyShow, which is the official ticketing partner for the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament. The prices for qualifier 2 and the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad begin from as less as Rs 500 to as expensive as Rs 65,000.

RR vs RCB: IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 preview

Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier-2 here on Friday.

Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

The IPL caravan moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: RR vs RCB squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul

(Inputs from PTI)