IPL 2022 Tickets Booking: Tata IPL 2022 Ticket Prices And Where To Buy Online?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to welcome fans back to the stadiums after an almost two-year hiatus. The lucrative T20 league stated in a press advisory on Wednesday that fans will be able to watch games live from stadiums during the 15th edition of the IPL, which will begin on March 26. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI was forced to conduct the league outside of India, and that too, without the fans.

The IPL 2022 will kick off on Saturday with a match between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The competition's league stage will be held in Maharashtra, with games taking place in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. Only 25% of the crowd will be allowed to attend the live matches in Maharashtra due to the state's COVID-19 protocols.

"The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26th. This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time," the media advisory read.

"The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune," the advisory added.

IPL 2022: Where to buy tickets?

According to the release, fans can purchase tickets for the league phase of the tournament starting March 23 on the IPL's official website. Fans can also buy tickets from the online booking platform www.BookMyShow.com.

Ticket prices for the season opener between CSK and KKR start at Rs. 2,500 and go up to Rs. 4,000, depending on seating arrangements. Ticket prices for some matches start at Rs. 1,000 and go up to Rs. 8,000, and in some cases, prices may even start as low as Rs. 800.

Image: IPL/BCCI

