IPL 2022: Tilak Varma Breaks Rishabh Pant's Record With Another Match-winning Knock For MI

19-year-old Tilak Varma has been the standout performer for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who have had a disastrous campaign as per their extremely high standards. The Rohit Sharma-led side were knocked out of the tournament after suffering eight consecutive defeats to kickstart the IPL 2022 season – the team's worst run since the inception of the cash-rich competition.

In MI's latest match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Varma once again produced a match-winning knock as he scored an unbeaten 34 runs off 32 deliveries to help his side chase down a target of 97 runs. With his under-pressure knock – rescuing the team from the precarious 33/4 – he broke Rishabh Pant's record.

CSK vs MI: Tilak Varma breaks Rishabh Pant's record

Tilak Varma's 34-run knock against the Chennai Super Kings helped him amass 368 runs from 12 innings this campaign. His runs tally in a single IPL season is the most by a teenager in the history of the competition, moving past Rishabh Pant's record of 366 runs in 2017.

CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma praises record-breaker Tilak Varma

Following Tilak Varma's record-breaking performance in the IPL 2022 season, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, in an interaction with Star Sports, praise his teammate: "He's been brilliant playing for the first year. Having such a calm head is never easy and in my opinion, I feel he's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He's got the technique, he's got the temperament, which is the most important thing when you play at the highest level."

The Mumbai Indians skipper further added, "So, I think a lot of things are looking bright for him and there is hunger. When you speak to him, there's hunger to do well and finish games and have some success as well. I think he's on the right path; he just needs to keep growing and see how he can improve and get better as a player."

If Varma continues to bat the way he has been in the IPL this season, the southpaw can indeed be a player for the future for Team India in all formats of the game.