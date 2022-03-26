IPL 2022: Tribute Paid To Late Spin Legend Shane Warne Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Season Opener

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in Mumbai on a sad note, with the tournament paying respect to legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died earlier this month. After the Indian national anthem, a homage to Warne was paid on the big screen at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are playing their opening match of the season.

Warne, who won the first-ever edition of the lucrative league as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, passed away in Thailand of a cardiac arrest on March 4. Warne died while on vacation with a friend named Andrew Neophitou in Koh Samui, Thailand. Neophitou was the first to discover Warne unresponsive in his hotel room. Warne's body was flown to Australia, where he was paid final respects by friends and family.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings are facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener. At the Wankhede, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. CSK appear to be in serious difficulty, having lost four wickets for just 52 runs at the time of writing this article. CSK have lost openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway and middle-order batters Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu for 0, 3, 28, and 15 runs, respectively. Umesh Yadav has picked two wickets for KKR, while Varun Chakravarthy has scalped 1 wicket.