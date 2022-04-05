Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Twitter On Fire As RR's Chahal Faces Former Side RCB; 'When Virat Meets Yuzi'

Yuzvendra Chahal is up against his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022. Know how the Internet is reacting.

IPL 2022

Team India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is facing his former Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 13 of IPL 2022. Chahal was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for an amount of 6.50 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction, after being released by RCB. Chahal was one of the top performers for RCB in IPL for many years, but the team let him go before the 2022 Auctions.

However, Chahal continued his explosive performance after joining RR, as he notched up four wickets in his debut game for the team last week. With that said, Indian cricket fans on social media were enthralled to watch the wrist spinner in action against his former beloved team, and they responded with all types of reactions.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal up against RCB 

Among many reactions from the fans, RR tweeted a picture of Chahal alongside RCB star pacer Mohammed Siraj with the caption, “𝑌𝑎𝑎 𝑡𝑜ℎ 𝑑𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑖 𝑔𝑒ℎ𝑟𝑖 ℎ𝑎𝑖, 𝑦𝑎𝑎 𝑦𝑒 𝑝ℎ𝑜𝑡𝑜 3𝐷 ℎ𝑎𝑖.”

Wasim Jaffer also had a hilarious reaction to former RCB players facing their former team on Tuesday. 

How did the fans react?

RCB shares post about Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Navdeep Saini

At the same time, Chahal was earlier spotted meeting up with his former RCB teammates, including star batter Glenn Maxwell. Alongside Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Navdeep Saini are also the other players who played for RCB in the previous seasons. RCB took to Instagram earlier in the day and made a post about the players with the caption, “We’ll be facing some familiar faces in our clash tonight. 🤩Go well boys, (but not too well). 😉See you on the field".

RCB captain Faf du Plessis decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Both teams named unchanged playing XIs.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. 

