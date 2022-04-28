IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav Takes Stunner To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw For Golden Duck; Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Umesh Yadav took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck. Despite chasing a meagre target of 147 runs, the Rishabh Pant-led side were dealt a major blow at the beginning of the innings when one of their in-form batters was dismissed without troubling the scoring.

KKR vs DC: Umesh Yadav dismisses Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck

As seen in the video shared on the official website of the Indian Premier League, Umesh Yadav took a brilliant catch while diving forward to dismiss DC opener Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck. The fast bowler bowled a full-length delivery that was sliding down the leg-side, to which the 22-year old got his bat early on, only to find a thick outside edge. Even though the ball went away from the bowler, Yadav was up to the task as he made a full stretch forward to take an outstanding diving catch.

Shaw's wicket was one of the three breakthroughs that the KKR pacer got as he also dismissed fellow opener David Warner for 42 runs and captain Rishabh Pant for just two runs. Following the dismissal, Shaw was left in sheer disbelief before he made the long disappointing walk back to his dugout.

Umesh Yadav has been in outstanding form in the IPL 2022 season as Pant's dismissal was his 14th wicket of the campaign after nine games. After having bowled his full quota of 36 overs this season, the 34-year old has a fantastic economy of just 7.27. Moreover, even when the KKR pacer has not picked up wickets, he has looked threatening with the ball and his economical spells have helped other bowlers to pick up wickets.

KKR vs DC review: Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets

Despite taking a brilliant catch and picking up three wickets, Umesh Yadav could not stop the Delhi Capitals from registering their fourth win of the season. KKR set a meagre target of just 146 runs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana scoring 42 and 57 runs respectively. This target was never going to be enough as DC chased it with an over to spare. Star opener David Warner kickstarted the innings brilliantly by scoring 42 runs off just 26 deliveries before the likes of Lalit Yadav (22), Rovman Powell (33) and Axar Patel (24) played fine cameos.