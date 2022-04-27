IPL 2022: Umran Khan's Fifer Goes In Vain As GT Register Last Ball Win Against SRH

Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) won the nail-biting thriller against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), with Rashid Khan smacking a six off the last ball of the innings, it was Umran Malik who grabbed all the headlines during the clash. The 22-year-old ran riot against the Hardik Pandya-led side as he ended with staggering figures of 5/25 in his four-over spell, the best in this season so far. Previously, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had picked a fifer against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022: Umran Malik picks staggering fifer

Umran Malik's outstanding fifer has helped him increase his wicket tally to 15 for the season and has helped him move to second in the IPL 2022 Purple Cap list, only three behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal and level on wickets with teammate T Natarajan. As a result of Malik's fiery bowling spell, he has registered the second-best bowling figures for SRH after Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2017. On that occasion, Bhuvneshwar ended with figures of 5/18 against Punjab Kings.

And that is not it, as Malik's five-wicket haul also places him third in the all-time list of best bowling figures by an uncapped player in the IPL. Ankit Rajpoot tops the list with figures of 5/14 against SRH in 2018, while Varun Chakravarthy is second on the list with figures of 5/20 against the Delhi Capitals.

GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans win on last ball

The Gujarat Titans registered a five-wicket win against the SunRisers Hyderabad, with vice-captain Rashid Khan coming to their rescue after Wriddhiman Saha began the innings on a positive note. Saha smacked 68 runs off just 38 deliveries, an inning that included 11 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Rashid's impressive cameo of 31 runs off just 11 balls helped GT get over the line to maintain their spot at the top of the IPL 2022 points table.