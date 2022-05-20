IPL 2022: Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis Cheer 'Mumbai, Mumbai' After Huge Win Vs GT; Watch

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and current skipper Faf du Plessis had a hilarious interaction post their huge 8-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. The duo could be seen cheering for Mumbai Indians (MI), with Du Plessis also chanting their name.

MI are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final IPL 2022 clash, with the latter still in the hunt for the final playoff spot, which is currently occupied by RCB.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis cheer on for MI

As seen in the video below, Virat Kohli could be seen explaining his plan for the upcoming two days as he stated, "Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai."

Faf du Plessis then interrupted him by adding, "Not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters."

Kohli then added, "You might see us in the stadium as well," as Du Plessis began the 'Mumbai, Mumbai' cheer in the background.

Virat Kohli reflects on importance of RCB's win vs GT

While speaking at the post-match ceremony about the importance of the win, Player of the Match Virat Kohli said, "It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position."

The 33-year-old smacked 73 runs off just 54 deliveries, an innings that included 8 fours and 2 sixes. His latest innings came as a huge sigh of relief for him, as he has struggled massively in the IPL 2022 season so far. Kohli has just scored 309 runs in 14 matches, at a disappointing average of 23.77.

After winning the player of the match for such a brilliant performance, Kohli added, "There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations."

After a vital win over leaders Gujarat Titans, the Royal Challengers Bangalore can enjoy some time off and watch the remaining games of the IPL 2022 season. They would be keen to watch the result of the MI vs DC clash, as their qualification hopes hinge on the Delhi Capitals losing the game. MI and DC will be in action on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium.