Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Quips 'not Too Long To Go', Shares Snap From Unbelievable 2016 Run

Virat Kohli's recent social media post has got the cricketing world talking about him. He can be seen celebrating a century for RCB in the picture shared.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Virat Kohli

Image: BCCI/IPL


Former Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and made a cryptic post which sent the Indian cricket fans into a frenzy. In the post shared by Kohli, he can be seen celebrating a century, which he possibly hit during the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League for RCB. Sharing the picture, Kohli captioned the post saying,” Not too long to go now”. 

It is understood that Kohli’s Instagram post is in reference to the 2022 edition of IPL, which begins on March 26, with the CSK vs KKR match, headlining the day. Meanwhile, RCB will begin their campaign on March 27 with their campaign opener against Punjab Kings. The forthcoming season will mark a new beginning for Kohli in his career as he will play for RCB solely as a batter for the first time in over a decade.

He hung his boots as the team’s skipper following the conclusion of the 2021 season to focus on batting, which might be the reason Kohli made the Instagram post on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the post quickly went viral all over social media within no time and garnered reactions from many sports enthusiasts. Fans went berserk on seeing Kohli posting a picture of him raising the bat, fans replied with comments saying 2016 will repeat itself while also saying that all they need is to see Kohli from 2016 returning again.

READ | IPL 2022: Shane Watson says DC skipper Rishabh Pant will get better working with Ponting

How did the fans react to Virat Kohli's post?

So far in his IPL career, Kohli has played 207 matches for RCB and has returned with 6283 runs in total, which is the highest by any batter. In the process, Kohli has scored runs at a strike rate of 129.94 and has also hit five centuries and 42 half-centuries so far. Out of the five, Kohli hit a record no. of four centuries in 2016. Meanwhile, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was named as the new skipper of the team, after joining the team alongside other stars in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

READ | IPL 2022 tickets booking: Tata IPL 2022 ticket prices and where to buy online?

RCB's squad for IPL 2022

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c) (overseas), Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell (overseas), Wanindu Hasaranga (overseas), Harshal Patel, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey (overseas), Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford (overseas), Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Luvnith Sisodia, Finn Allen (overseas), Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood (overseas), Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff (overseas), Chama Milind, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma

READ | 'Expecting him to...': Ex-KKR star predicts CSK's top wicket-taker, run-scorer in IPL 2022
READ | IPL 2022: Will Moeen Ali play in opener vs KKR? CSK CEO provides massive update on his availability
READ | IPL legend Shane Watson gives his verdict on MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant comparison
Tags: Virat Kohli, ipl 2022, rcb
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND