IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Quips 'not Too Long To Go', Shares Snap From Unbelievable 2016 Run

Former Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and made a cryptic post which sent the Indian cricket fans into a frenzy. In the post shared by Kohli, he can be seen celebrating a century, which he possibly hit during the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League for RCB. Sharing the picture, Kohli captioned the post saying,” Not too long to go now”.

It is understood that Kohli’s Instagram post is in reference to the 2022 edition of IPL, which begins on March 26, with the CSK vs KKR match, headlining the day. Meanwhile, RCB will begin their campaign on March 27 with their campaign opener against Punjab Kings. The forthcoming season will mark a new beginning for Kohli in his career as he will play for RCB solely as a batter for the first time in over a decade.

He hung his boots as the team’s skipper following the conclusion of the 2021 season to focus on batting, which might be the reason Kohli made the Instagram post on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the post quickly went viral all over social media within no time and garnered reactions from many sports enthusiasts. Fans went berserk on seeing Kohli posting a picture of him raising the bat, fans replied with comments saying 2016 will repeat itself while also saying that all they need is to see Kohli from 2016 returning again.

How did the fans react to Virat Kohli's post?

So far in his IPL career, Kohli has played 207 matches for RCB and has returned with 6283 runs in total, which is the highest by any batter. In the process, Kohli has scored runs at a strike rate of 129.94 and has also hit five centuries and 42 half-centuries so far. Out of the five, Kohli hit a record no. of four centuries in 2016. Meanwhile, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was named as the new skipper of the team, after joining the team alongside other stars in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

RCB's squad for IPL 2022