IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Reveals Two Players Who Changed The Game For RCB

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has revealed the names of two former RCB players who changed the game for the team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli stepped down from the captaincy duties for the franchise after leading the side as a full-time skipper since the 2013 edition of the tournament. During his time as the skipper, there were two notable players in the RCB squad, who became the leading faces for the team.

Meanwhile, in the trailer of Kohli’s podcast uploaded in the official Youtube channel of Royal Challengers Bangalore, the former can be heard revealing the names of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, while mentioning both the players changed RCB’s game ever since they joined the squad in 2011. “For me, the game changed when AB was bought in during 2011 and Chris was signed mid-season in 2011. You know the bowler is thinking when he is running into bowl that three of these guys if two bat together for a while, it’s trouble for us”.

Watch the trailer of Virat Kohli's podcast with RCB:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle's time at RCB

With the help of de Villiers and Gayle, RCB became unstoppable in the 2011 season and finished the tournament as the runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. They reached the playoffs for the third time in IPL’s history in 2015 and went on to reach their second final in 2016. Although RCB lost the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that season, Kohli is remembered for scoring a staggering total of 973 runs after playing 16 matches with an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03.

The former India skipper hit four centuries and seven half-centuries in 2016, while de Villiers also contributed a good amount of runs. The former South African skipper amassed 687 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 168.79 and an average of 52.84 with the help of one century and six half-centuries that season. At the same time, Gayle also earned the title of ‘The Universe Boss’ during his time at RCB.

(Image: BCCI/IPL)