IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Says Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten As MS Dhoni Quits As CSK Captain

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a staggering achievement of four IPL titles and nine finals, shook the entire cricketing world by announcing that he will step down as the skipper of the side. He handed over the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to be only the third player in the team's history to lead the side. Following Dhoni's decision to step down, former Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the legend, stating that his legacy in yellow will never be forgotten.

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli praises Dhoni after Captain Cool steps down

Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account on Thursday to praise legendary Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, for the tenure he has had at the team. The post received immense praise from fans, who gave it over 100,000 likes in less than 10 minutes.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja to take over captaincy from Dhoni at CSK

CSK made the shocking announcement via a media release on March 24 that read,

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

Dhoni's announcement to step down as the CSK captain comes two days before the team is set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game of the IPL 2022 season. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the game set to begin live at 7:30 PM IST on March 26.

MS Dhoni's captaincy record in numbers

Other than leading CSK to the IPL title on four occasions, (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), MS Dhoni also led the team to two Champions League Twenty 20 wins (2010, 2014). Other than five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma (59.68), the 40-year old also has the best win percentage of 59.60 as the captain of the side. Dhoni has led CSK in 204 games as compared to Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians only on 129 occasions.