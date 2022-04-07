IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Shows Off Fitness Regime With Workout Pictures: See Pics

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli took to his official social media accounts on Thursday to show off his fitness regime as he shared various workout pictures. The 33-year old could be seen performing some intense workouts for his core muscles. Looking at his fitness routine, it is no surprise why Kohli is regarded as one of the fittest Indian cricketers.

Virat Kohli took to his official Koo handle to release several images of the intense workouts he performs at the gym, stating that he was keeping the grinding on. In the images posted by him, he could be seen performing workouts using both weights and freehand.

Virat Kohli's stats so far in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli seems to have had a decent start in the IPL 2022 season as he has scored 58 runs in three matches at an average of 29. His highest score in this campaign is 41 not out. He has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 138.10. His run-scoring has included three fours and two sixes. After stepping down from the captaincy from this edition of the tournament, Kohli will hope that he can score many more runs and make a positive impact on his side's batting unit.

RCB at sixth in IPL 2022 points table after three games

After having played three games, RCB have four points in the IPL 2022 points table and are in sixth place. They are level on points with four other teams but have the worst net run rate amongst them. The Faf du Plessis-led side will now play against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in their next match this Saturday. The game will commence live at 7:30 AM IST on April 9, from the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

RCB squad in IPL 2022

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam