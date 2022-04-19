IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's Hysterical Reaction To Warner's Wicket Will Leave You In Splits

Virat Kohli may have given up his captaincy, but he still brings the same passion to the field whenever he plays the game, whether for India or for his IPL team. During a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, Kohli demonstrated to the world that he still enters the field with the same degree of intensity as he did when he was the captain of the squad. When his teammate picked the wicket of a well-set David Warner, Kohli was seen celebrating animatedly.

The event occurred in the 12th over, when Wanindu Hasaranga trapped Warner in front. The on-field umpire ruled not out, but RCB captain Faf du Plessis disagreed and requested a review upstairs. The ball had hit Warner's pads and was on its way to hitting the stumps, according to the replay. The ruling of the on-field umpire was overruled, and Warner was given out. Kohli was seen sprinting in front of Warner and giving him an aggressive send-off as soon as the 'out' signal appeared on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Kohli also demonstrated that he still is one of the best fielders in the world when he took an amazing one-handed catch to dismiss Delhi captain Rishabh Pant. Kohli jumped nearly two feet off the ground to pluck the ball from the air with just the tip of his fingers, thus removing Pant for 34 off 17 balls. Kohli's catch proved crucial in the end as Delhi lost the game by 16 runs.

RCB vs DC

The Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field first. Following a shaky start in which they lost two wickets inside the powerplay, Royal Challengers Bangalore reached 189/5 in 20 overs. In the 7th over, Virat Kohli was run out, further putting RCB in trouble. Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed, on the other hand, stabilised the ship for their team, leading them to a solid total.

Meanwhile, Delhi were reduced to 173/7 in 20 overs after failing to chase down the target. Rishabh Pant, in addition to Warner, contributed with the bat, scoring 34 off 17 balls. Shardul Thakur came in late and did some hitting, but his team was unable to cross the finish line. Dinesh Karthik was named the Player of the Match for his superb batting performance.

