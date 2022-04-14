IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Breaks The Internet With Hysterical Meme On Mumbai Indians' Fans

Mumbai Indians' disastrous IPL 2022 campaign continued on Wednesday as they suiffered their fifth straight defeat of the season. Rohit Sharma-led MI lost a high-scoring thriller to Punjab Kings by 12 runs to inch closer to elimination from the tournament. MI are the only side to not win a game in IPL 2022 so far and are rooted to the bottom of the table. The five-time champions have been trending big on social media after their losing start to the tournament as fans criticise their choices in the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions.

When it comes to social media, one former cricketer is never far behind. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared another rib-tickling meme describing the scenario Mumbai fans are in after a winless start to the 10-team tournament.

Netizens could not hold back their laughter after seeing Wasim Jaffer's post on Mumbai Indians. Here are some of the best comments:-

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians

A target of 199 looked imminently chaseable when teenagers Dewald Brevis (49 off 25 balls) and NT Tilak Varma (36 off 20 balls) were at the crease but Punjab bowlers did well enough to restrict MI to 186 for nine at the end of 20 overs.

Odean Smith (4/30 in 4 overs) redeemed himself after the horror last two balls against Gujarat Titans as he got two wickets in the final over for Punjab.

For Mumbai, eight wins in nine games with this kind of bowling attack looks near impossible.

Earlier, skipper Mayank Agarwal and veteran Shikhar Dhawan struck their first half-centuries of the season as Punjab Kings rode on a fine start from the openers to post a challenging 198 for five.

Punjab Kings have deployed "attack is the best form of defence" philosophy during this edition of the league and there was no shift in policy as they added 97 in less than 10 overs to provide a perfect launchpad but Jasprit Bumrah's (1/28 in 4 overs) brilliance kept the score below 200.

Bumrah's toe-crusher which yorked the dangerous Liam Livingstone helped MI to keep things under check with 99 runs coming of the last 10 overs.

(with PTI inputs)