IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Quits As Punjab Kings Coach, Shares Hilarious Ranbir Kapoor Meme

Wasim Jaffer never shies away from entertaining fans with hilarious tweets and on Friday he posted yet another tweet but for a different reason. The former India opener shared a post announcing his resignation from the position of batting coach ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be a two-day affair i.e 13th and 14th and will be taking place in Bengaluru inside bio bubble.

Wasim Jaffer quits Punjab Kings

Wasim Jaffer joined the then Kings XI Punjab in the year 2019 and worked closely with the support staff till the 2021 season. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction Wasim Jaffer posted a meme featuring Ranbir Kapoor from the 2016 Bollywood movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ He also posted a heartfelt message for Anil Kumble and the franchise. He wrote

Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022 🤗 pic.twitter.com/rDivb0akZp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2022

PBKS IPL 2021 performance

Punjab Kings captained by KL Rahul last season got off to a winning start however they failed to carry on the momentum losing the next three matches. The performance in the second half of the tournament was not great either and in the end, the team after playing 14 matches finished6th on the IPL points table with 6 wins and 8 losses.

Punjab Kings' player retention ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Punjab Kings, are still waiting to win their first IPL title and IPL 2022 Mega Auction presents them with an opportunity to construct a great squad to realize their ambition. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Punjab Kings decided to retain Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal while trying to sign some good players from the auction pool. Punjab Kings will enter the auction with a purse of 72 crores.

About the IPL 2022 Auction

With two new teams (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) set to make their debut the league will be a ten-team affair in the upcoming season. With some big names available in the auction pool there will be war between franchises to sign top players during the IPL 2022 auction. So far, a list of 590 players for the IPL 2022 mega auction. Among them, there are 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players.