IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Trolls MI, CSK With Hilarious Yuvraj Singh Video As Duo Lose 4 In 4

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian cricketer noted for his witty social media presence, shared a hilarious meme on Saturday portraying the difficult season that Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two of the most successful teams in IPL history, are having.

Jaffer took to his official Twitter account to share a scene from a movie in which two boys make a promise to always win and lose together. Their teacher is shown in the film complimenting their friendship and love for one another.

Jaffer tagged former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in the post, with a winking face emoticon. Yuvraj Singh was a child actor in Punjabi films, and the video posted by Jaffer is from one of those movies. The boy on the right side of the video is Yuvraj Singh as an 11-year-old actor in the Punjabi film 'Mehndi Shagna Di'.

Both Chennai and Mumbai have lost all of their games in the ongoing IPL season and are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with no wins in four matches. While Chennai went down against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in the first of the two matches held last evening, Mumbai lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 wickets in the second encounter in Pune.

CSK vs SRH

As far as the match between CSK and SRH is concerned, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side lost by 8 wickets after failing to defend a relatively low total of 154 runs. Batting first, Chennai scored 154/7 as the side suffered yet another batting collapse with the top order failing to fire.

Moeen Ali scored the highest individual score for CSK as he finished with 48 off 35 balls. Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed by hitting 27 and 23 runs, respectively. SRH managed to chase down the target with 14 balls remaining. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 75 off 50 balls and helped his side register their first victory of the season. He was named as the Player of the Match.

MI vs RCB

In the MI vs RCB match, Rohit Sharma and his teammates were asked to bat first at the Pune Stadium. Mumbai could manage just 151 runs in 20 overs. After losing a couple of early wickets, Mumbai looked in trouble once again.

But Suryakumar Yadav, who remained unbeaten at 68 off 37 balls, took his side to a respectable total. RCB, however, were brutal in their chase as they reached the target in 18.3 overs. Anuj Rawat scored 66 off 47 balls, while Kohli hit 48 off 36 balls. Rawat was named as the Player of the Match for his effort with the bat.

