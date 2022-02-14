IPL 2022: West Indies Officially Confirms Availability Of Its Players For Marquee Tourney

The West Indies cricket board congratulated all its players who received contracts in the recently concluded IPL 2022 mega auction on Sunday. The Windies cricket board also confirmed the availability of all of its players selected to compete in the upcoming edition of the IPL. At the auction, franchises picked 17 players from the Caribbean, including some major names like Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran.

"I want to congratulate all of the West Indies players who have secured contracts to the various franchises in the IPL, which is the biggest and most lucrative global T20 franchise tournament. But I especially want to applaud those younger players who received their first full IPL contracts. This shows great faith in emerging West Indies talent. I continue to believe that our players can seek quality employment abroad, and still be positioned to operate constructively and successfully within the West Indies cricket system," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said in a statement.

A total of 34 players from the West Indies were shortlisted for the final list of the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies had submitted the second-highest number of names for the mega auction after Australia. The selection of 17 West Indies cricketers by the 10 IPL teams has not come as a surprise because players from the region have always been in high demand at T20 leagues all over the world, including in India because of their ability to play big power-hitting shots.

West Indies players sold in the IPL auction:

Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals), Romario Shepherd (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Odean Smith (Rajasthan Royals), Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals), Dominic Drakes (Gujarat Titans), Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans), Sherfane Rutherford (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Fabian Allen (Mumbai Indians), Obed McCoy (Rajasthan Royals), Evin Lewis (Lucknow Super Giants), and Kyle Mayers (Lucknow Super Giants).

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is expected to begin in late March or early April and is likely to last for more than two months. The inclusion of two new teams will increase the number of games played each season and hence the tournament is expected to extend beyond its two-month limit.