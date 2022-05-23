IPL 2022: What Are Reserve Day Rules? Will It Be Applicable For Qualifier 1 & Eliminator?

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally coming to end with four teams waiting in the playoffs to be crowned the latest champions. Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the four teams who have qualified for the playoffs this season.

Gujarat Titans, who were the first team to make it to the playoffs, will be up against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on May 24. Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator on May 25. The team that will win Qualifier 1 will earn a direct ticket to the season finale, while the losing side will get one more bite at the cherry by playing against the winner of Eliminator on May 27. The final is scheduled to be held on May 29 between the winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

What are Reserve Day rules?

The reserve day rules will not be applicable in the first three games of the IPL 2022 playoffs, which are Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2. In case of a delay during the start of the two qualifiers and an eliminator, extra time will be added so teams get an opportunity to finish the game. The number of overs for each side will also be reduced in case of a delayed start.

If only the second innings is affected during the two qualifiers and the eliminator, the DLS method will be applied to decide the winner. A Super Over and a five-over match are also amongst the options in case of delay during the playoffs.

The final, however, will have a reserve day to allow the game to finish without any restrictions. If the final is affected due to poor weather conditions, the match will restart the next day from exactly where it had been halted. If the final is halted immediately after the toss then the reserve day will begin with a fresh coin toss. May 30 has been finalised as a reserve day for the final.

IPL 2022: Full schedule

Play-off Match Venue Date Time Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 24 7:30 PM IST Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 25 7:30 PM IST Qualifier 2 TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 27 7:30 PM IST Final TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 29 8:00 PM IST

Image: IPL/BCCI