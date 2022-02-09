IPL 2022: What Does Kieron Pollard's Injury Woes Mean For Mumbai Indians?

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was replaced by stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran for the second IND vs WI ODI after the all-rounder suffered a niggle. While speaking at the toss, Pooran explained Pollard's absence as he said, "Kieron isn't fit enough. Has a niggle."

Due to the West Indies all-rounder's recent injury concerns, Mumbai Indians (MI) may be in a dilemma ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions as they may need to find a suitable replacement if the injury woes persist. Pollard was one of the four players retained by the franchise (INR 6 crore), with MI also retaining captain Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), pacer Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore) and top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore).

What does Kieron Pollard's injury woes mean for Mumbai Indians?

The Mumbai Indians splashed out a lot of money to acquire the services of Kieron Pollard for yet another IPL season as they retained him for a staggering amount of INR 6 crores. The West Indies all-rounder has been an integral part of the franchise as he has represented MI in every season since 2010.

The 34-year old has delivered some staggering returns during this period and has been one of the predominant reasons why the franchise has won a record five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) over the past decade. In 178 IPL matches since 2010, Pollard has smacked 3,268 runs at an excellent average of 29.98. These innings have included 16 fifties, with a highest of 87 not out.

While Pollard has picked up fewer wickets in recent seasons, he has made up for it by taking more responsibility with the bat. The West Indies all-rounder smacked 245 runs last IPL season at an outstanding average of 30.62. His highest score of 87 runs not out also came last season against title winners Chennai Super Kings. Pollard smashed 87 runs in just 34 deliveries on that occasion, an inning that includes six fours and a whopping eight sixes at a fantastic strike rate of 255.88.

It will be a real shame if Pollard's injury woes continue and if MI have to find a replacement in the upcoming IPL 2022 auctions. This year's auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

