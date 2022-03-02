IPL 2022: What Is Slow Over-rate Penalty? Will The Rule Be Applicable For This Season?

With IPL 2022 set to begin in less than a month's time, the cash-rich tournament is likely to see a new rule being implemented this season called the slow over-rate penalty. While a slow over-rate has been penalized before, a new penalty is likely to be implemented after it was seen used in other ICC competitions to increase the flow of the game.

The new cricket rule is likely to hit the fielding team hard as they could find themselves short of a fielder if they were to have a slow over-rate. Here are all the details of the new penalty and how it may impact IPL teams if the rule is implemented this season.

IPL slow over-rate penalty explained

In order to avoid the new slow over-rate penalty, the fielding team needs to start the final over by the stipulated time, or else they will find themselves short of a fielder outside the 30-year circle. As a result, they will only be permitted four instead of five fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the final over of the match. This rule, which was made public by the ICC on Friday, has been applied to both the men's and women's T20Is. As a result, it will be no surprise if the same rule is also implemented in IPL 2022 this year.

As per the new slow over-rate penalty rule, the fielding team needs to "be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled [or rescheduled in case of an unavoidable delay] cessation time for the innings." According to the new rule, the fielding team needs to begin the last over by the 85th minute to avoid the slow over-rate penalty.

Previously, each team was required to complete their 20 overs by the end of 85 minutes. In order to avoid any confusion, match officials are required to inform both the fielding team and the batting side of the stipulated end time at the beginning of each innings. Any team that is lost due to injuries or DRS reviews or any unforeseen incident will be adjusted to the stipulated end time. The time will be tracked by the third umpire and in case of any stoppages during the match, they will rework the end time and inform the on-field officials of the same.

🚨 NEWS: Key decisions taken in IPL Governing Council meeting regarding #TATAIPL 2022 Season.



Tournament to commence on March 26, 2022. Final on May 29, 2022.



7⃣0⃣ league matches to be played across 4⃣ venues in Mumbai & Pune. Playoff venues to be decided later.



Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, as per another cricket rule change, teams will be permitted to take an optional drinks break of two minutes and thirty seconds at the mid-point of each innings provided the two sides have agreed to the same at the beginning of each series.