After speculation that MS Dhoni will relinquish captaincy, the CSK franchise earlier this afternoon, March 24, confirmed that MS Dhoni will be stepping down from his role as skipper and passing the baton over to Ravindra Jadeja who has been tipped to take over the top post since becoming the first player to be retained by the franchise.

While Ravindra Jadeja has no prior experience in captaincy, the player posted a tweet earlier last year wherein he expressed his desire to lead the side after the MS Dhoni era. Replying to a fan page of Chennai Super Kings that tweeted the question, “Who would be your pick to captaining the CSK team after MS Dhoni?” Jadeja replied with "8", which is the jersey number the all-rounder dons. While Jadeja thereafter went on to delete the tweet, the post had already been amplified largely across social media.

Ravindra Jadeja has played a total of 200 matches in the IPL since its inception in 2008 across 10 seasons scoring 2,386 runs and picking up 127. The player joined the Super Kings in the 2012 auctions, and since then has gone on to become an integral part of the unit.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja to lead the CSK unit

Just days ahead of the IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR opener, MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy responsibilities of the team to Ravindra Jadeja. Taking to an official statement, the club said, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

As for MS Dhoni, this will be only the second IPL season wherein the player would not be seen leading a team. The player back in 2017 played under Steve Smith for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant side.

Image: PTI