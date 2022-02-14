IPL 2022: Which Cities Will Host Tournament This Year? Akash Ambani Drops Massive Hint

The IPL Auction 2022 is finally done and dusted, and teams have stacked up their squad with some exciting talents. Ishan Kishan along with Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer was the costliest Indian bought during the IPL 2022 auction.

Liam Livingstone forced Punjab Kings to break the bank and make him the costliest overseas buy at INR 11.5 crore. With teams now signing players from IPL 2022 auction pool, the only formality left ar the IPL 2022 venues. Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani during a virtual interaction dropped a hint on the potential venue for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Venues: Akash Ambani drops massive hint

The last two seasons of IPL were played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) i.e the entire 2020 season and second half of IPL 2021. However, this year, BCCI is looking to host the entire tournament in India. Taking the rising cases of COVID-19, there are chances that the IPL tournament could be hosted in Mumbai and Pune, to not only reduce travel time but also make the bio bubble safe.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani in a virtual press conference said that the venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season may come out in a week or two. He also felt that if the IPL was hosted in Mumbai, it may not count as an advantage for them.

Akash Ambani said, "Not sure about the advantage for Mumbai Indians as we haven't played in Mumbai for the last two years. So, I can`t answer that question now. Of course, we will be happy to play in Mumbai; it`s our home city and we know the conditions well. But with IPL, it was said they will confirm the venue in about a week or two. So, we look forward to hearing from them."

Mumbai Indians complete IPL squad

Mumbai Indians saved their money to buy Ishan Kishan, Tim David and Jofra Archer for big money during the two-day IPL auction 2022. With the auction now done, let's take a look at how the squad has shaped up.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen