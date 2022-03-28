IPL 2022: Who Is Ayush Badoni? LSG Batter Who Impressed With Impeccable Fifty On Debut

Scripting his debut in the cash-rich league in splendid fashion, 22-year-old Indian batter Ayush Badoni headlined the game with his remarkable display in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match, by smashing an impeccable half-century. Coming in to bat at the sixth position for Lucknow, as the team was hanging on 29/4 in the fifth over, Badoni played a perfect wingman to Deepak Hooda before taking over the baton and smashing his individual half-century. Both batters added 87 runs for the fifth wicket stand before Hooda walked back after scoring 55 runs.

Ayush Badoni observes the pressure and takes control of the game

Prior to Hooda’s dismissal, Badoni struck one six and two fours off consecutive deliveries in the 15th over and after Hooda returned, the 22-year-old took the charge. He reached his half-century in style by smashing a six over the midwicket in a delivery bowled at 146.9 kph by Lockie Ferguson. However, his stylish knock-on debut came to an end in the final over of the innings as Varun Aaron found his second wicket of the night. Badoni hit a total of four sixes and three fours during his fabulous knock of 54 runs in 41 balls.

Who is Ayush Badoni?

Born on December 3 in 1999 in Uttarakhand, Badoni made his T20 debut for the Delhi state squad during the 2020-21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. He was bought by the new Lucknow franchise in the IPL 2022 mega auction for his base price of 20 Lakhs. He was presented with the chance of making an IPL debut in the team’s first match of the season and proved his worth by playing a gritty yet impressive half-century.

What did Ayush Badoni say after smashing fifty for LSG?

Shedding his thought on the knock during the innings break, Badoni revealed he wasn’t even looking at the scoreboard while batting. He added that he looked at the score only after realising he has hit a fifty. “I was very nervous, couldn't sleep last night. But after I hit my first boundary, I felt I belong here. The wicket is good to bat on, the ball was coming onto the bat after the first six overs. I think we have reached a good and defendable total,” Ayush added speaking on the live broadcast by Star Sports.