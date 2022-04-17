IPL 2022: Why Is PBKS Captain Mayank Agarwal Not Playing Against SRH? Dhawan Answers

Punjab Kings (PBKS) shockingly sent stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan at the toss after skipper Mayank Agarwal was not named in the playing 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. While the 31-year-old has had a rough start to the IPL 2022 campaign, having only scored 94 runs in five matches, it was surprising to see him not being named to the team. Here is a look at why is Mayank not playing against SunRisers Hyderabad and the PBKS vs SRH playing 11 for the match.

IPL 2022: Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing vs SRH?

Punjab Kings stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan explained why is Mayank not playing as he stated, "Mayank got hit on his toe." However, the 36-year-old did state that the Karnataka-born cricketer should be fit for the next game, in what would be a massive relief for PBKS. Instead of Mayank, Prabhsimran Singh comes in as a direct replacement.

Dhawan is happy with the way the team has performed so far in IPL 2022 as he said, "We are performing well without depending on individuals - need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we're working on it. The team is new, and we're taking time to settle."

As for the toss, SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to have a bowl first.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH playing 11

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

A look at the Playing XI for the two teams.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

IPL 2022 points table: PBKS & SRH level on points after 5 games

Both Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad have won three of their first five matches alongside Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, and the four teams are separated only by net run rate. Meanwhile, debutants Gujarat Titans lead the IPL 2022 points table with eight points, only suffering a defeat to SRH in their first five games.