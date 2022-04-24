IPL 2022: Why Was RR's Controversial 'waist-high' Full Toss Not Referred To Third Umpire?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match no. 34 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 ended with RR winning the match by 15 runs, following a thrilling final over. RR pacer Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the innings as DC stood at 187/7, needing 36 runs to win from six balls. Caribbean cricketer Rovman Powell struck two consecutive sixes in the first two balls before striking another in the third ball, which was a ‘waist-high’ full toss.

The batter was then spotted asking the on-field umpire for a no-ball, but the latter had already ruled it a legal delivery. The entire DC camp remonstrated the on-field umpire’s call, asking the on-field umpire for a third umpire check. However, the umpires were right with the call to rule it a legal delivery as the on-field umpires can’t refer to decisions other than that of dismissals to the third umpire. At the same time, as per the IPL Playing Conditions, only dismissals and front foot no-balls can be sent to the third umpires for referrals.

What do the IPL Playing Conditions say?

As per the Umpire Review rules enlisted in Appendix D Decision Review System (DRS) and Third Umpire Protocol, the on-field umpire can refer the decisions to the third umpire during the following circumstances.

2.1 Run Out, Stumped, Bowled and Hit Wicket Decisions

2.2 Caught Decisions, Obstructing the Field

2.3 Boundary Decisions

2.4 Batter Running to the Same End

All of the above, barring boundary decisions, are dismissal types and these are the only ones the on-field umpires can check with the third umpire.

However, if a dismissal were to happen off the waist-high full toss, a check would be initiated to see if it was a no-ball for height.

If the bowler’s end umpire is uncertain as to the fairness of the delivery following a dismissal, either affecting the validity of the dismissal or which batter is dismissed, he/she shall be entitled to request the batter to delay leaving the field and to check the fairness of the delivery with the third umpire. Communication with the third umpire shall be by two-way radio.

Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre and Shardul Thakur violate IPL code of conduct

Following the on-field umpire’s decision, DC skipper Pant and coaching staff Pravin Amre were not convinced with the decision as they reacted aggressively. Pravin stormed into the field to have a chat with the umpires. Meanwhile, Pant, Amre, and Shardul Thakur received heavy sanctions for their actions during the incident. Pant and Amre were fined their entire match fees while Amre was also handed a one-match ban. Shardul on the other hand was fined 50% of his match fees.

