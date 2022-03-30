IPL 2022: Why Was SRH Captain Kane Williamson Fined Rs. 12 Lakh Against RR?

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.

Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA stadium here on Tuesday.

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29," the IPL stated in a media statement.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)