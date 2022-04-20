IPL 2022: Will COVID-struck Delhi Capitals Take The Field Tonight Against Punjab Kings?

The Delhi Capitals camp is currently in turmoil as uncertainty has gripped the franchise, ever since the squad was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak. They haven’t yet settled on a Plan A in their first five matches of the tournament and they are now hustling to draw up a Plan B. What started with the unavailability of foreign players in the starting games, has now been joined by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Will DC take the field against PBKS?

DC allrounder Mitchell Marsh returned with a Covid-19 positive test, which prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shift the location of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game. DC are slated to clash against PBKS in match no. 32 of IPL 2022. The match was originally scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

What does DC's playing XI look like amid the Covid-19 outbreak?

However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the match was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. If the team would be clear of any other positive results during another round of RT-PCR tests on Wednesday against PBKS, the team would certainly take the field with a couple of changes in their playing eleven. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the predicted playing XI for DC against PBKS.

Prithvi Shaw: The is the highest run-scorer for DC in the season, and will open the innings once again. In five matches so far, Shaw has scored 176 runs, averaging just over 35 and with a strike rate of over 164.

David Warner: David Warner scored half-centuries in the last two matches, and will look to continue his form in the match against PBKS.

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper has scored 144 runs at an average of 35.20 with 2 half-centuries.

Tim Seifert: The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter is likely to return to the squad, replacing Rovman Powell, who has had a poor start to the season. Seifert played the first two matches for DC, before getting replaced by Warner.

Sarfaraz Khan: Sarfaraz could make his return to the side as a replacement for Mitchell marsh. He has played two matches so far in the tournament but only got the opportunity to bat once, where he scored 36 runs.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder is yet to put up a notable performance this season, however, DC are likely to continue with him in the squad.

Axar Patel: The all-rounder has picked up only one wicket this season and has improved his batting significantly. He will look to return to the wickets column going ahead.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur impressed in the last two games for DC after a few average outings. He is likely to retain his place in the squad and will look to contribute more.

Anrich Nortje: The South African has played only one game this season and might replace Mustafizur Rahman on Wednesday, as the latter went for too many runs in the last match.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm spinner has picked up 11 wickets in the season so far, having overcome his woes in the last two seasons.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel has picked up eight wickets so far for DC and has proved his worth for the team.