IPL 2022: Will Deepak Chahar Get Full ₹14 Cr Auction Money Despite Missing Entire Season?

Deepak Chahar of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2022 season owing to a back injury he suffered while at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Chahar had gone to the NCA to recover from another injury that he had sustained during the T20I series against the West Indies in February.

Despite the initial injury, Chahar was re-acquired by CSK for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Chahar was supposed to return in late April, but his participation has now been hampered by his back injury.

Will Chahar be paid in full despite missing out?

Despite his inability to play in the current season of the lucrative league, Chahar will be paid his entire salary by Chennai Super Kings. This is due to the fact that the all-rounder has not withdrawn from the tournament, but is unable to compete due to an injury. Chahar is also a centrally contracted player with the BCCI. In 2011, the BCCI implemented an insurance provision that permitted centrally contracted players to receive their entire salary even if they missed an IPL season due to injury.

Chahar apologises to fans

Meanwhile, Chahar took to social media on Friday to apologise to CSK fans for missing out the ongoing season due to injury. Chahar wrote on Twitter that he really wanted to play this year but couldn't participate due to the injury. The 29-year-old promised to make a better and stronger comeback next year.

"Sorry guys unfortunately I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I have always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings. See yaa soon," Chahar wrote.

Due to his ability to bowl in both the powerplay and slog overs, Chahar has been a significant component of the CSK setup for the past few years. He can also contribute with some crucial runs with the bat down the order. CSK's IPL campaign could be jeopardised further as a result of this, as the team is already struggling with only one win in their first five games. CSK are currently ranked ninth in the points table.

Image: CSK/Twitter