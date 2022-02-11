IPL 2022: Will Hardik Pandya Bowl This Season? Gujarat Titans Skipper Drops Hint

It has been around three to four years since Hardik Pandya properly rolled his arm as injury prevented him from bowling. Talking about Hardik Pandya injury the cricketer has remained on the sidelines ever since the T20 World Cup last year, making himself unavailable for national selection due to back injury and further rehabilitation. The back injury had occurred during the 2018 Asia Cup. However, the cricketer from Baroda has recently given an update on his bowling as he continues his preparations for the upcoming IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Hardik Pandya does net bowling

Hardik Pandya will be playing for Gujarat Titans this season after being released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He recently gave an update regarding his IPL 2022 preparation. The cricketer posted a story on Instagram in which he could be seen rolling his arm in the nets. The 28-year-old is joined by elder brother Krunal Pandya in the nets.

The Baroda cricketer had earlier decided to skip the Ranji Trophy season in order to focus more on white-ball cricket. Hardik's brother, Krunal Pandya was included in the squad for the premier domestic tournament. The Ranji Trophy be held in two phases, with the first phase beginning on Thursday till March 15 across various venues in the country. The premier domestic event then takes a break during the IPL and resumes from May 30 to June 26.

Earlier BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier stated that Hardik was injured and a break was given to him to completely recover so that he can continue to serve Indian cricket for a long period of time. I believe I will see him play some Ranji Trophy to start with. I expect him to bowl a lot more overs and his body will get stronger.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Players signed by Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction

Coming to retention, Hardik Pandya was signed by Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crore, the franchise has roped in star Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for INR 15 crore while the third player who the franchisee signed was Indian opener, Shubman Gill, for INR 8 crore. The team will go into the auction with a remaining purse of INR 52 crore. The event is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Image: Hardik Pandya/ INstagram