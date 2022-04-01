IPL 2022: Will MI Play Suryakumar Yadav Against RR? Zaheer Khan Provides Big Update

The Mumbai Indians made a losing start to their IPL 2022 campaign having lost their opening match to Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Despite putting up a strong total onboard the bowlers failed to stop DC from winning the match. In the opening match also MI handed a debut to a couple of youngsters with some of the key players missing from the lineup. Suryakumar Yadav was on the list of players who missed the first match of the tournament due to injury and returned to MI camp on Thursday. However, will he feature against the Rajasthan Royals still remains a big question.

MI vs RR: Zaheer Khan gives a huge update on Suryakumar Yadav

The MI vs RR match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 2 and ahead of the all-important clash, Zaheer Khan during the virtual press gave an update on Suryakumar Yadav's availability. He said, "He has been a key member of the side & has been practicing. That's all I can share at this point."

Suryakumar Yadav until recently was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy after suffering a finger injury during the home series against West Indies last month, missed MI's IPL opener against Delhi Capitals on March 27.

IPL 2022: MI vs RR match preview

Despite a blazing start at the top by skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians middle order failed to capitalise on the start and crumbled under pressure. If Suryakumar Yadav is included in the playing 11 for MI vs RR match then one amongst the three between one Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Verma, and Tim David is likely to lose the spot in the playing 11. Pollard would want to score big runs having failed in last match.

Considering the power-packed batting lineup of Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai bowlers would need to up their ante and hit the right lengths to stop the opposition from scoring. Jasprit Bumrah will be shouldering the responsibility of picking wickets and will hope to get support from Basil Thampi and Daniel Sams. Murugan Ashwin, who picked up two wickets on his MI debut, would be looking to add more wickets to his tally and also put the brakes on the scoring rate.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand did well in bowling and batting in their previous match and will have to slightly improve on the fielding, especially with big hitters in the Mumba Indians lineup. This should be a great contest to watch