IPL 2022: Will MS Dhoni Part Ways With CSK Next Year? Chennai Skipper Gives Cryptic Reply

MS Dhoni's decision to step down from the captaincy before start of IPL 2022 was a shock for the fans. Ravindra Jadeja took over the mantle from MS Dhoni but the team struggled to win matches on the field. On Sunday MS Dhoni walked out to the field for coin toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad after taking over the captaincy back following Ravindra Jadeja's decision to step down as CSK skipper. Besides taking over the CSK captaincy, MS Dhoni also dropped a cryptic hint on his final match in a CSK jersey.

MS Dhoni retirement: CSK skipper drops hints on his future

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. When MS Dhoni was asked whether the fans would see him in the yellow jersey next year, the CSK skipper replied "You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know,".

Last year MS Dhoni expressed his wish to play a farewell match in front of the Chennai crowd in the IPL. During live interactions for Chennai Super Kings 'Super-Fans', MS Dhoni had said, When it comes to farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK, you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully we will come there in Chennai and play my last game and meet all the fans,"

IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH highlights

After being asked to bat first CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway dominated SRH's bowling attack to put up a record-breaking opening stand. Gaikwad smashed four sixes on his way to yet another half-century. Both the opener put up a 182 runs partnership before Gaikwad fell one short of reaching the three-figure mark after being dismissed by T Natarajan. The SRH pacer had his second of the match when he had MS Dhoni caught by Umran Malik for 8 runs in the final over. CSK eventually finished at 202 runs.

Chasing 203 runs to win Openers Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson started off well putting up 58 runs for the first wicket before Sharma was dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary for 38 runs. The CSK pacer removed Rahul Tripathi for a first-ball duck. Kane Williamson was dismissed for 47 runs. While SRH kept losing wickets at one end Nicholas Pooran held things at the other end. The West Indian scored unbeaten 64 runs from 33 balls however the effort was not enough as SRH was stooped at 189 runs for 6 wickets.