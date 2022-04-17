IPL 2022: With 6th Loss In A Row, How Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify For Playoffs?

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history, having won five titles in the past 15 seasons. The Indians, however, have had a poor start to the 15th edition of the cash-rich competition, losing all six of their first six games. The Indians have fallen short of their potential, despite having players like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav in their lineup. Mumbai Indians were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first at Brabourne Stadium. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants amassed a massive total of 199 runs, thanks to KL Rahul's century, which kept him unbeaten on 103 runs. Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey also contributed, scoring 24 and 38 runs, respectively. For Mumbai, Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets, while Murugan Ashwin took one.

Lucknow held Mumbai to 181/9 in 20 overs in the second innings. Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Kieron Pollard all had a solid start but were unable to convert their starts into something big. Brevis scored 31 runs off 13 balls, SKY hit 37 runs off 27 balls, Varma had 26 runs off as many balls, and Pollard smashed 25 runs off 14 balls. Avesh Khan took three wickets for Lucknow, while Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, and Dushmantha Chameera each took one wicket. Lucknow won by 18 runs. KL Rahul was selected Player of the Match for his brilliant batting performance.

Can Mumbai still qualify for the playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians are now at the bottom of the points table, having won none of their last six matches this season. The Indians have a -1.048 net run rate. Mumbai will have to win all of its remaining matches by large margins in order to qualify for the playoffs. Even if the Rohit Sharma-led side wins all of their games, they are unlikely to make the playoffs because they currently have the lowest net run rate in the competition. Mumbai's chances of making the playoffs this season are little to none.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

