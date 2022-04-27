IPL 2022: Young RR Pacer Aims To Follow Umran Malik's Footsteps; '150 Kmph Is On The Way'

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has become a household name, following the display of sheer pace by constantly bowling around the 150 kmph mark in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Malik has received wide applause for his raw pace which has enabled him to get wickets at crucial moments in games and the uncapped India speedster has also become a benchmark for other young Indian pacers.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs after scoring 144 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a match-winning four-wicket haul by pacer Kuldeep Sen.

While Sen returned with the figures of 4/20 in 3.3 overs and restricted RCB to 115/10, he later admitted to be aiming for the 150 kmph mark. During a conversation with RR teammate Riyan Parag after defeating RCB, Kuldeep said, “It felt very good to perform well for the team and rescue the team from a difficult position”.

On being asked about his feelings after bowling the fastest delivery of the match, Kuldeep replied, “150 is on the way but I am quite close to that. I get a lot of motivation to bowl quick”. Kuldeep’s four-wicket haul consisted of the wickets of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.

Kuldeep Sen's ecstatic performance in his debut match

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the 25-year-old made his IPL debut in the ongoing season and has played only three games for RR so far. However, he has been promising in the limited opportunities he has got and this was eminent from his debut match onwards. Playing in his debut match against Lucknow Super Giants, Kuldeep displayed immense grit by defending 15 runs in the final over against a T20 heavyweight like Marcus Stoinis.

Bowling the final over of the RR vs LSG in Match no. 20 of IPL 2022, Sen gave away a single in the first ball, which brought Stoinis into the strike, with the equation standing at 14 runs required to win from five balls. The speedster displayed immense calmness by bowling three dot balls in a trot, before being hit by a four and six in the final two deliveries. However, Sen already did his job as RR ended up winning the match by three runs.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)