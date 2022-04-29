IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh Slams KKR's Decision-making; 'You Stop Believing In Match Winners'

Delhi Capitals on Thursday inflicted a fifth consecutive defeat on Kolkata Knight Riders and also climbed above them in the IPL 2022 points table. KKR had made three changes for the DC vs KKR match with Aaron Finch returning to starting 11 while Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana made their debuts for the two-time IPL champions. However former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has slammed KKR for their decision to bench a very important player for the crucial match.

IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh slams KKR for dropping Pat Cummins FOR DC vs KKR match

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and questioned KKR's decision to not include all-rounder Pat Cummins in the playing XI. The Australian Test captain produced a blinder of an innings against Mumbai Indians to help th team to victory. Cummins smashed an unbeaten match-winning innings of 56 which also helped him equal the record for the fastest IPL fifty (14 balls) in the history of the tournament.

I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured ? World class all rounder . If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell !!just my opinion 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DCvKKR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2022

IPL 2022: DC vs KKR highlights

After being asked to bat first, KKR lost Aaron Finch early with Chetan Sakariya dismissing the Australian white-ball captain. Venkatesh Iyer's poor form continued as he was dismissed cheaply as well. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer held one end but his team lost two more wickets and were struggling at 35/4. Iyer and Nitish Rana did try and get KKR's innings back on track before Iyer fell for 42 runs. Nitish Rana completed his half-century and was ultimately dismissed for 57 runs. KKR somehow managed to put up 146/9 in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 4/18, while Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3/18.

Delhi Capitals in their reply lost couple of early wickets before Warner built a solid 65-run stand with Lalit Yadav. Umesh broke the partnership, dismissing Warner on 42. Capitals then lost Lalit and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. Axar Patel then tried to restore normalcy before he was run out on 24 (17). Rovman Powell then smashed an unbeaten 33 runs off 16 balls to guide the team to victory.