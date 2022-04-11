IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Malinga, Bravo In Elite List; 2nd Fastest To Achieve Feat

Yuzvendra Chahal became the second-fastest bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take 150 wickets. Chahal achieved the rare milestone during Rajasthan Royals' game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Chahal has now become only the fourth bowler in IPL history to achieve the feat and sixth overall. Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga was the quickest to reach 150 wickets in the IPL. He achieved the feat in his 105th match.

Chahal, who was earlier associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore, reached the milestone in his 118th innings after he picked a 4-wicket-haul against Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Malinga, a former Mumbai Indians pacer, had achieved the record in his 105th innings. The next bowlers on the list are Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, and Harbhajan Singh.

List of bowlers who have taken 150 wickets in IPL

Lasith Malinga (105 innings)

Yuzvendra Chahal (118 innings)

DJ Bravo (137 innings)

Amit Mishra (140 innings)

Piyush Chawla (156 innings)

Harbhajan Singh (159 innings)

RR vs LSG

As far as the game is concerned, Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow by a margin of 3 runs, courtesy of a superb bowling performance by Chahal, which also earned him the Player of the Match award. After setting a total of 165 runs on board in the first innings, the Royals managed to restrict Lucknow to 162/8 in 20 overs. Chahal, alongside Trent Boult, played some brilliant cricket to help Rajasthan defend the low total.

Lucknow suffered an early blow after their captain KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck by Trent Boult. Quinton de Kock scored 39 off 32 balls before being dismissed by Chahal. Deepak Hooda and Kunal Pandya also contributed as they scored 25 and 22 runs respectively. Marcus Stoinis hit 38 off just 17 balls in his first match for LSG. However, the Aussie all-rounder failed to finish the game for his side and Lucknow lost by 3 runs.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI