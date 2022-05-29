IPL 2022's First Centurion Jos Buttler On Cusp Of History With Massive Record In GT Vs RR

English cricketer Jos Buttler has been the most impressive player in the Indian Premier League 2022 season by scoring tons of runs for Rajasthan Royals throughout the tournament. The 31-year-old is the orange cap holder, with a total of 824 runs in 16 games, which includes four centuries and four half-centuries in total. At the same time, Buttler has scored runs at a strike rate of 151.47 and an average of 58.86.

Having said that, Buttler will be in action in the IPL 2022 final between RR and Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, eyeing another massive record. Buttler hit his fourth century of the 2021-22 season during the Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and equalled Virat Kohli’s record of scoring four centuries in a season. If he goes on to score another century in the final on Sunday, he will become the first batter to score five centuries in a season.

Buttler is only the third batter in the history of the tournament to score more than 800 runs the tournament after Kohli and David Warner. While Buttler became the first player in IPL 2022 to cross the 800-run mark, Kohli scored 973 runs in 2016 and Warner hit 848 runs in the same edition.

Sixth player in IPL's history to score a century in Playoffs

Courtesy of his unbeaten knock of 106 runs in 60 balls against RCB, Buttler became the sixth player in the history of the tournament to score a ton in the IPL Playoffs. Murali Vijay, Virender Sehwag, Wriddhiman Saha, Shane Watson, and Rajat Patidar are the only ones to have achieved the milestone before. In the meantime, Buttler now ranks below Chris Gayle and Andre Russell among other cricketers to hit the most no. of sixes in a season.

Jos Buttler has hit fourth-highest no. of sixes in single IPL season

Jos Buttler has hit 45 sixes so far in IPL 2022 and stands fourth in the list led by Chris Gayle. Gayle tops the chart with 59 sixes in 2012 edition and also occupies third place as well with 51 sixes during 2013 season. Andre Russell sits second, courtesy of his effort of hitting 52 sixes during 2019 edition. Alongside the above-mentioned records, Buttler has also surpassed Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament.

While Buttler’s run tally stands at 2792 runs in 81 matches at an average of 39.88, Sehwag hit 2728 runs in his IPL career, while Yuvraj scored 2759 runs. Buttler also holds the feat of scoring the most amount of runs in the Playoffs of a single IPL edition. He has scored 195 runs in the playoffs this season, which is five more than Warner’s tally of 190 runs in 2016.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI